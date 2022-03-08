(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs woman faces charges after a traffic stop leads to a drug bust in Red Oak.
Red Oak Police say 51-year-old Sarah Wohlt was arrested early Monday evening for possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance marijuana--1st offense and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. Officers arrested Wohlt following a traffic stop near Alix Avenue and Commerce Drive in Red Oak shortly before 7:30 p.m.
Wohlt is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Montgomery County K-9 Unit assisted the patrol at the scene.