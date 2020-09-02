(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Subway Wednesday evening.
According to authorities, an unknown male, wearing a blue baseball hat, sunglasses, light blue surgical mask, long sleeve blue sweater and blue jeans entered the Subway building at 208 East Broadway shortly before 4 p.m. The suspect then ordered ordered a sandwich from an employee and displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and the business telephone.
At this time, the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Council Bluffs Police Criminal Investigations Division at 712-328-4728 or can call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.