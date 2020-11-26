Shooting

(Council Bluffs) -- Authorities in Council Bluffs are searching for a suspect related to a shooting incident Thursday evening. 

According to authorities, an adult female walked into a gas station at 1305 N 25th Street, upon returning to her vehicle, the patron noticed a white male walking rapidly towards her. 

The male then fired shots at the female as she was driving away, striking the vehicles, but leaving her unharmed. 

The suspect is a white male, who was last seen in a newer model black Mitsubishi SUV. 

Anyone with information in regards to the incident is encouraged to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-STOP. 

