(Council Bluffs) -- Authorities in Council Bluffs are searching for a suspect related to a shooting incident Thursday evening.
According to authorities, an adult female walked into a gas station at 1305 N 25th Street, upon returning to her vehicle, the patron noticed a white male walking rapidly towards her.
The male then fired shots at the female as she was driving away, striking the vehicles, but leaving her unharmed.
The suspect is a white male, who was last seen in a newer model black Mitsubishi SUV.
Anyone with information in regards to the incident is encouraged to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-STOP.