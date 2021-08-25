(Bedford) -- Authorities in Taylor County are seeking public assistance in locating an apprehending a suspect.
According to the Taylor County Law Enforcement Center's Facebook page, 36-year-old Jason Lee Johnson is wanted on an active warrant for delivery of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine. Johnson is also wanted for questioning in a string of burglaries.
Johnson is approximately 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds. He was last known to be in the Lenox, Clearfield and Diagonal areas.
Anyone with information regarding Johnson's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Taylor County Sheriff's Office at 712-523-2153.