(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man facing charges in two counties is in custody in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Darold Eugene Bredberg was arrested Monday morning on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no valid driver's license. He was also arrested on a Mills County warrant for failure to appear on 4th degree criminal mischief charges, and a Montgomery County warrant for two counts of a controlled substance violation. The suspect was arrested on 380th Street shortly after 5:45 a.m.
Bredberg is being held in the Mills County Jail on $8,800 bond for the Mills County warrant, and $20,000 bond for the Montgomery County charges.