(Shenandoah) -- Two suspects face charges following an incident in Shenandoah early Wednesday morning.
Shenandoah Police say 35-year-old Dustin Drew Jackson of Shenandoah was arrested for domestic abuse serious assault, 1st offense. Jackson was arrested after officers were called to an altercation in the 300 block of Wabash Avenue at around 1 a.m. Jackson is being held without bond in the Page County Jail.
During the investigation into the altercation, officers also arrested 33-year-old Darin Robert Ebersole of Shenandoah for possession of drug paraphernalia. Ebersole was cited and released with a court date.