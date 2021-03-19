(Red Oak) -- An altercation in Red Oak led to two arrests Friday morning.
Red Oak Police say 19-year-old Chad Stanley Padilla and 23-year-old Steven Cody Esquivel, both of Red Oak, were arrested for disorderly conduct in connection with an incident at the Oak Creek Apartments. Officers were called to the location shortly before 8:40 a.m. on a report that two males were fighting in the apartment's courtyard. Police say both suspects were engaged upon officers' arrival, with one male restraining the other. The suspects were then separated, and taken into custody.
Both suspects were released on $300 bond.