(Council Bluffs) -- Two suspects are in custody following a chase that ended on Iowa Western Community College's Council Bluffs campus Monday morning.
Council Bluffs Police say 32-year-old Jeremy Joseph Belt and 27-year-old Jamia D. Sutton, both of Council Bluffs, were arrested in connection with an incident that began at around 10 a.m., when officers were checking the area around Bomgaars at 2803 East Kanesville Boulevard for a stolen gray Hyundai Santa Fe. Officers spotted the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on East Kanesville. Police say an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but broke off the attempt when the vehicle fled driving erratically. The vehicle then exited the road and entered a dirt road towards the Iowa Western campus.
Officers later located the abandoned vehicle near Iowa Western's Towers Dorm. Following a search of the area, the suspects were spotted running through the campus grounds into the woods and creek bottom. Both Belt and Sutton were taken into custody after a foot pursuit.
Police say Iowa Western was kept in continual communication once it was the determined the suspects were heading toward the campus. Iowa Western then initiated its campus threat protocol, then ended the lockdown once the suspects were apprehended. Officials say quick action on campus prevented the suspects from entering school facilities.
Charges against the suspects are pending, but include theft and eluding.