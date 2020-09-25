(Sidney) -- Two suspects face charges in connection with a recent burglary in Fremont County.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Ashley Clapper of Rock Port and 25-year-old Cameron Gayman of Hamburg were arrested by Atchison County authorities on Interstate 29 Thursday. Both suspects are charged with 2nd degree theft--a class D felon--in connection with a burglary and theft incident in Hamburg. Several items were reported missing in connection with the incident, including a vehicle and camper.
Other charges are pending against the suspects, who are being held in the Atchison County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Iowa.