(Glenwood) -- Two suspects are in custody following a drug bust in Glenwood Wednesday.
Glenwood Police say officers executed a search warrant at 207 North Locust Street. Authorities say 27-year-old Patrick Clayton Giesting of Glenwood was arrested for gathering where controlled substances are used, possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also, 33-year-old William Dean Meredith of Glenwood was arrested for possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, 3rd offense, and gathering where controlled substances are used.
Both suspects were taken to the Mills County Jail, where Giesting is being held on $8,300 bond. Bonds on Meredith total $10,000.