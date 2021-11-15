(Hamburg) -- Two Nebraska City residents face charges in connection with a burglary investigation in Fremont County.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Gerald Elmer Landers Jr. and 52-year-old Teri Rebecca Clark were arrested Sunday in connection with a burglary reported Friday at a Hamburg residence. After determining a suspect's identity, deputies observed the suspects and a suspect's vehicle at a gas station parking lot in Hamburg. Authorities say a search warrant was conducted and evidence was recovered from the vehicle.
Landers was arrested for burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetmine--less than 5 grams--with intent to distribute. Clark was arrested for conspiracy to commit burglary.
Both suspects are in custody in the Fremont County Jail.