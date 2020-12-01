(Sidney) – Two suspects were arrested for alleged prescription drug fraud in Fremont County over the weekend.
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says 29-year-old Travis Locke of St. Paul, Minnesota and 35-year-old James Webb of Chicago were arrested Saturday afternoon for prohibited acts, and possession of marijuana, 1st offense. Both suspects were arrested after deputies were called to Penn Drug in Sidney on a report of prescription drug fraud. Deputies allege that a fraudulent prescription was used in an attempt to procure a Schedule V controlled substance.
Both suspects are being in the Fremont County Jail on 10% of $26,000 bond. Locke is also being held on a felony no-bond warrant out of Minnesota. Additional charges are pending.