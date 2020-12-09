(Council Bluffs) – More information has been released on two suspects wanted in a shooting incident outside a Council Bluffs business Thanksgiving evening.
Council Bluffs Police say 30-year-old Megan Michelle Bressman is wanted for her involvement in an attempted murder taking place outside a gas station at 1305 North 25th Street. Authorities believe Bressman may be in the company of another suspect in the incident, identified as Benjamin Marley Manley. Anyone spotting either Bressman or Manley should not approach them, as they are considered armed and dangerous. They should call 911 or the Council Bluffs Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Department at 712-328-4728, or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-STOP (7867) with information.