(Atlantic) -- Two suspects have been taken into custody following separate incidents of alleged threats to the Atlantic Community School District.
The Atlantic Police Department says officers received a report Sunday of a text message sent out making a threat to do harm at an Atlantic school building on Monday. After an investigation, authorities say the threat appeared to not be credible and students and staff were not in immediate danger to attend school the following day. However, due to the seriousness of the threat and the disruption to the school and learning environment, police say a 13-year-old juvenile was arrested Monday and charged with threats of terrorism.
Additionally, Atlantic Police say they received another report Monday of a threat made on a social media page of doing harm at an Atlantic school building. However, authorities say an investigation found that no students or staff were placed in immediate danger. But, due to the seriousness and disruption, police say a 12-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with threats of terrorism.
Both juveniles were taken to a juvenile detention center. Police says they worked alongside the school district with the investigation and were assisted by the Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Governor's School Safety Bureau.
No further information is being released at this time, and those with information on the incident are urged to call the Atlantic Police Department at 712-243-3512.