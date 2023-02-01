(Council Bluffs) -- Three suspects are in custody, and four others are at large in connection with a murder in Council Bluffs last month.
Council Bluffs Police say 20-year-olds Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, Traavon Thomas and Treianna Hudson, all of Council Bluffs, were arrested Wednesday for 1st degree murder and 1st degree robbery. Authorities says the three were among seven connected to the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, who was found dead of a gunshot wound to the chest at 209 South 4th Street in the late afternoon hours of January 8th. Officers were called to that location to investigate a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found Dobberstine lying dead on the floor. Witnesses stated several individuals ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks.
An investigation determined the suspects allegedly worked together to plan and commit a robbery of the victim as he was delivering drugs to them. Four of the suspects met the victim, and during the armed robbery, shots were fired, causing the victim's death. Three of the suspects then left the apartment and jumped into an awaiting vehicle occupied by two other suspects. Police say the apartment tenant was not present during the incident, but it is alleged that she had prior knowledge of the planned robbery.
Four other suspects are wanted on similar charges: 20-year-olds Dontre Hudson and Angelina Michaelson, 19-year-old Trebor Carman and 30-year-old Devin Adkins, all of Council Bluffs. Anyone with information regarding the suspects' whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.