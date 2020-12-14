(Council Bluffs) -- Three suspects face charges in connection with recent thefts from a Council Bluffs business.
Council Bluffs Police say 19-year-old Terron A. Maples of Blue Springs, Missouri, and 26-year-old Ke'Shawn Foster and 39-year-old Diamond Price, both of Kansas City, Missouri, were arrested for 2nd degree theft plus other misdemeanor charges Sunday evening. Shortly after 7:45 p.m., officers were called to Dick's Sporting Goods at 3816 Metro Drive for a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers observed two suspects--identified as Maples and Price--exiting the store, and running towards an orange jeep driven by Foster parked near the emergency exit. Though officers apprehended Price, Maples entered the jeep's passenger seat. The vehicle then drove off. The suspects were later apprehended at the Interstate 29 Pacific Junction exit following a pursuit.
Store employees told officers that Price and Maples allegedly attempted to leave the store with approximately $7,300 in both Nike and North Face merchandise. An investigation determined that both suspects were also involved in a previous incident at the same location November 14th, in which they allegedly stole $4,000 in merchandise. One of the suspects sprayed an employee with pepper spray during the incident, and left the area in an unknown vehicle.
Additional charges are pending against Price and Maples in connection with the November incident. All three suspects are being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail.