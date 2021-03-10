(Creston) -- Three people were arrested after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Creston Tuesday morning.
Creston Police say 35-year-old Michael Scott Walton and 34-year-old Shaune William Tindle, both of Creston, and 31-year-old Tonya Elizabeth Tindle of Clearfield were arrested at the intersection of Cherry and Prairie Streets at around 7:50 a.m.
Walton is charged with possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shaune Tindle faces charges of possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver less than five grams, violation of a protection order, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tonya Tindle, meanwhile, is charged with possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent offense, violation of a protection order and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Walton and Shaune Tindle are being held in the Union County Jail. Bond on Walton is set at $5,000, while Tindle is held on $13,000 bond. Tonyn Tindle was released from the Adams County Jail after posting $5,300 bond.
Other arrests are listed in Creston Police Report published here: