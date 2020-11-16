(Glenwood) -- Four suspects are in custody in connection with burglary incidents in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Ra Say, 21-year-old Kpor Kue and 27-year-old Per Kaw--all of Omaha--and 38-year-old Eh Sher Ku of Des Moines were arrested Sunday for 2nd degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct and four counts of 3rd degree burglary. Say, Kaw and Ku were also charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Say was also wanted on a Pottawattamie County warrant for failure to appear.
Three of the suspects--Say, Kaw and Ku--were apprehended on 310th Street shortly before 1:40 a.m. Kue, meanwhile, was arrested in Pottawattamie County at around 11:40 Sunday morning. All four suspects are held in the Mills County Jail. Bond on Say totals $43,000, while Kue is in custody on $38,000 bond. Bonds for the other suspects are at $41,000 each.