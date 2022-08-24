(Shenandoah) -- Two suspects face a bevy of charges in connection with a burglary investigation in Shenandoah.
Shenandoah Police say 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Shenandoah was arrested Sunday on two counts of 3rd degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and 2nd degree theft--all class D felonies--plus possession of burglar's tools and accessory after the fact--both aggravated misdemeanors. He was also charged with 4th degree criminal mischief--a serious misdemeanor-- and interference with official acts-- a simple misdemeanor. Linfor's arrest stems from an investigation which began at around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, when officers were called to the 100 block of West Sheridan Avenue for a theft report.
Linfor was taken into custody after officers served several search warrants. He's being held without bond in the Page County Jail.
Police say that same investigation led to the arrest of 48-year-old Jeffery Dean Etter of Red Oak for 3rd degree burglary--a class D felony--and accessory after the fact--an aggravated misdemeanor. Etter was released from the county jail after posting $7,000 bond.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Red Oak Police assisted Shenandoah Police in the investigation and issuance of search warrants.