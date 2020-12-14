(Hamburg) -- A traffic stop led to a drug-related arrest in Fremont County Sunday evening.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Chad Sheard of Omaha and 30-year-old Danya Schafer of Springfield, Missouri were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspects were arrested following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Washington Street in Hamburg at approximately 8 p.m. A deputy noticed a Cadillac SUV with heavy front end damage and a headlight out. Authorities say paraphernalia with a white crystal substance was located along with other items.
Sheard and Schafer were taken to the Fremont County Jail, where they're being held on $300 bond each.