(Clarinda) -- A Hamburg woman faces charges in Page County in connection with a driver's license violation.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 52-year-old Juli Christine Milburn was arrested early Wednesday morning for operating without a valid driver's license, or when disqualified. Milburn was arrested during a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 2 and Anna Crose on the south edge of Shenandoah. Milburn was released from the Page County Jail after posting $491.25 bond pending further court appearances.