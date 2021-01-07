Juli Christine Milburn

Juli Christine Milburn

(Clarinda) -- A Hamburg woman faces charges in Page County in connection with a driver's license violation.

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 52-year-old Juli Christine Milburn was arrested early Wednesday morning for operating without a valid driver's license, or when disqualified. Milburn was arrested during a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 2 and Anna Crose on the south edge of Shenandoah. Milburn was released from the Page County Jail after posting $491.25 bond pending further court appearances.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.