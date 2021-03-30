(Shenandoah) -- A Page County building was damaged when a vehicle backed into it early Tuesday afternoon.
Page County Veterans Affairs Executive Director Janet Olsen confirms an SUV struck the Page West Building at 615 Northwest Road in Shenandoah, where the county V-A office is located. Olsen says the vehicle's impact pushed in a wall of the building. She says both the driver and the building's occupants escaped injury.
Shenandoah Police add the vehicle's owner was working to repair the SUV when its brakes failed, sending it crashing into the building.