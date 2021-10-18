(Rock Port) -- One person was injured when an SUV collided with a deer in Atchison County early Sunday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound I-29 near Rock Port at around 7:20 p.m. Authorities say a northbound 2014 Ford Explorer driven by 35-year-old Jose Jimenez of Omaha struck a deer in the passing lane. The vehicle came to a controlled stop in the median.
Jimenez was taken via Atchison Holt Ambulance to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg with minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office, Rock Port Police and the Rock Port Fire Department assisted the patrol at the scene.