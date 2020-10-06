(Red Oak) -- One person suffered possible injuries in an SUV-pedestrian accident in Red Oak early Monday afternoon.
Red Oak Police say the accident occurred near the intersection of Alix Avenue and Broadway shortly after 1:15 p.m. A 2018 Chevy Equinox driven by 67-year-old Charla Schmid of Red Oak was stopped at a stop sign on Alix and was turning left onto Broadway when a pedestrian on the west side of the intersection began crossing at the same time. The SUV struck the pedestrian, knocking him to the ground. Police say Schmid looked both ways, and didn't see cars coming before pulling into the intersection.
The pedestrian, identified as 58-year-old Kenneth Houser of Red Oak, was taken by Red Oak Rescue to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries.