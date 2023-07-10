(Villisca) -- Southwest Iowa Democrats are starting a local political action committee to fund Democratic candidates for the state legislature.
Democrats from across southwest Iowa met in Villisca Sunday evening to launch the "Rural Candidate Support" PAC, aiming to raise at least $10,000. Also speaking at the event were State Auditor Rob Sand, Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, Iowa Senate Minority Leader Pam Jochum, and Iowa Democratic Party Vice Chair Gregory Christensen. Tripp Narup is a Villisca City Council member and has been an active member of the regional Democratic party. Narup says the fundraiser is primarily to raise funds for potential Democratic candidates in Senate Districts 8 and 9 and House Districts 15, 16, 17, and 18.
"Those are the races we're concentrating on and we want to raise $2,000 for each candidate," said Narup. "Our belief is that we'll have an easier time recruiting candidates if we take some of the fundraising pressure off of them."
He adds any additional funds raised beyond the $10,000 mark will go towards running ads against Republican incumbents and "holding them accountable" for their votes this past legislative session. Narup, who also ran as a Democrat in 2022 for Senate District 9, says it's important to give voters a choice no matter their likelihood of winning.
"I can't tell you how many Democrats came up and thanked me just for being on the ballot saying, 'you gave me someone to vote for which I didn't have before,' so it's very discouraging to any group to have no representation on the ballot," he said. "For Democrats, we simply need to get the issues out there and contend every race."
The fundraiser also comes after the 2023 Legislative Session, which saw several major laws passed ranging from establishing educational savings accounts and condensing state government to 16 departments to rollbacks to child labor laws and now a special session Tuesday regarding abortion law in the state. In her visits with democrats in rural communities throughout Iowa, Jochum tells KMA News she hears a common question...
"What the heck happened to Iowa," said Jochum. "They grew up in state where we were the leader in public education, we were a leader in civil rights, disability rights, and worker rights and they're seeing all of this changing before their eyes and catching on that this is not the Iowa they grew up in nor is it the Iowa they want to be in anymore. So, there's a lot of interest in hoping we can get that energy to move into the next election cycle."
While the Iowa Democratic Party contributes to local races, Narup adds that it is often difficult to receive funding in areas like southwest Iowa due to fewer Democratic candidates challenging Republicans. Thus, Konfrst says local groups such as the "Rural Candidate Support" are vital to getting more people running for office.
"Getting to see local folks come together and talk about the issues that matter to them and find out that the things that rural Iowans care about are the same things that rural and urban Iowans care about," said Konfrst. "They just want to put food on their table, have a good job, have their kids go to a good school, and they want the government to leave them the heck alone. We're here to advance that because we believe the same thing."
Meanwhile, Sand says having more democratic voices in the legislature can also provide some basic checks and balances for power, citing legislation passed by Iowa lawmakers setting new guidelines on the state auditor's office.
"When you look at where we are as a state right now, we've had six years of total control and power over lawmaking by the Republican party, and frankly, absolute power corrupts absolutely," said Sand. "The fact that they passed a bill that makes it so state agencies can hide documents from their auditor, our office, is something I think Iowans of every political stripe and say that's an abuse of power."
Those seeking more information on the PAC can contact Narup at 712-438-0599 or email ruralcandidates2024@gmail.com.