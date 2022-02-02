(KMAland) -- A local non-profit that distributes scholarships has opened up an application for students ready for college this fall.
Founded in 1984 and based in Council Bluffs, the Southwest Iowa Education Foundation distributes over 90 various scholarships to high school seniors. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" Wednesday, Steve Irvin, who serves on the 17-member SWIEF board, says the foundation takes care of the often tedious leg work for any family or organization wanting to start a scholarship.
"If someone wants to start a scholarship and they don't want to have to do all the work, and I'll assure you, there is a lot of work involved in the scholarship process," Irvin said. "Then they give us the money and it's either endowed or given as pass through funds, and we just take care of everything. We send the information out to the high schools, we score the applications, and we grade the essays, and then we reward that."
High school seniors have until a March 15th deadline to fill out the online application for the SWEIF scholarships. While Irvin says students won't qualify for all 90 or more options, they'll receive a list shortly after applying.
"And after they apply, they'll receive an email which has the list of scholarships for which they would qualify," Irvin explained. "And then if there's any supplemental information that has to be provided, the students have a week until March 22nd to get that in."
Once all applications have been received, and the deadline has passed, the 17-member SWEIF board will grade each application, emphasizing the essay portion.
"We do it as kind of a loving and caring thing to help kids out, but the applications are scored blindly so we don't know the name of the student and we don't know the high school that the student is from," Irvin said. "And an important part of the scoring is the essay, and that is read and scored by board members working in pairs. We use a rubric so we have consistency of scoring, and we would urge students to really do good on the essay in it's organization, thought process, and mechanics."
Irvin adds the scholarship amounts can range anywhere from $200 to $2,000, thanks to several donors that have helped make the scholarship foundation possible.
"We have had a lot of people who have been very, very good to us who have endowed a lot of different funds with us and those are invested through the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation," Irvin said. "So we have been giving out a lot of scholarships, and some of these are not $200 scholarships, they're well into $1,000 and $2,000 or whatever, so we're not talking about a small amount of money."
Seniors from nearly any KMAland school district in Iowa can apply for a grant through the SWIEF website. Irvin adds the foundation has also sent the information out to school guidance counselors to give to their respective interested students.
You can hear the full interview with Steve Irvin below, or on our "Morning Show" page.