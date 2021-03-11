(Clarinda) -- Southwest Iowa Families in Clarinda is celebrating St. Patrick's Day by providing some good food.
On Wednesday March 17th Southwest Iowa Families a non profit outpatient mental health center will have a Chicken and Noodle Drive Thru for people across KMAland to fill up on during the green holiday. Erica Hash spoke about how this dinner is sparked from a previous event in December.
“Our board member Deb McCalla and her sister Norma Adams did a drive through for us back in December,” Hash said. “It was a hit and a lot of people enjoyed it as they are very good cooks. They came to us and said they are interested in doing another event and they picked St. Patrick's Day.”
The first event took place in December was a take and bake event where everyone could drive through and pick up a frozen pre-made meal and take it home. This event sold out of food in a short amount of time. In order to avoid a sellout this event has an option to order meals. Those interested can call 712-542-3501 by Friday and order a meal.
“It helps to prepare for the event because they will be making it that night. It worked really well for us to have the numbers and prepare that way last time,” Hash said. “We have a lot of volunteers that helped that first time and so to also know how many volunteers we need for that night as well.”
To pick up the meal you will drive through the alley of 215 East Washington Street headed South towards Easter’s. The meal will be $10 and will include:
Chicken & Noodles
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Roll
Chocolate Mint Cake
Hash spoke on what the fundraising will help with.
“It’s a fundraising campaign for our Southwest Iowa Families Child and Family Center as we are looking to build a new building,” Hash said. “We really are out of room and the need for service has increased by 35% over the last three years and we are hoping to get into that new building sometime in the future.”
Erica Hash appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program and to hear her full interview click below.