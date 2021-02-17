(KMAland) — Several southwest Iowa mayors voiced their concerns on a number of issues during a virtual roundtable hosted by Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne Wednesday.
The roundtable was designed as a way for local officials to connect with potential federal help due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Creston Mayor Gabe Carroll says he would like to see federal relief for businesses who committed money to projects prior to the pandemic, like a downtown facade project that’s ongoing in his community.
"Some of them were definitely impacted by COVID and didn't have very good years revenue-wise and they are still going to need to pay for those facade upgrades that they committed to prior to the pandemic," said Carroll. "I'm not sure if there's anything we can do about that, but it is an issue we're dealing with here."
Another issue raised by Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones was small communities and their ability to qualify for federal help to put up affordable housing. He says they don’t generate enough demand for new housing, yet it’s hard to attract new residents without housing available.
"If you're within a 30-mile radius of Omaha or Des Moines, housing goes great," said Jones. "But you get past that 30-mile radius -- we're about 60 miles from both Des Moines and Omaha -- to put a 10 or 20 house addition in, it might take us 15 or 20 years to get it filled. In the cities, they'll fill up in a couple years. People ask why we don't get housing. Well, it's a demand thing. If we don't have any demand, we're not going to get any help."
Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh says his community is facing a big problem with available housing.
"Council Bluffs is not a small community," said Walsh. "We have over 300 realtors. As of yesterday, we had 34 houses on the market. There is no homes to buy. When a home comes on the market, they get anywhere from 5-10 bids sometimes 20% above the asking price. You can't put in infrastructure for affordable housing, it's just too expensive. Installation of infrastructure and maintenance of infrastructure has outgrown taxpayers' ability to fund it."
Corning Mayor Jan Leonard says she would like to see more infrastructure relief for local governments from the federal government in the wake of COVID-19. She said small communities and counties struggle to keep up on basic infrastructure maintenance.
"In Adams County, we have 90 bridges that need to be replaced," said Leonard. "There's one specifically within the city of Corning that we had budgeted for $800,000. We just opened the bids and the low bid is over $1 million. That's $250,000 that all of sudden we haven't budgeted for. So, anything that can help with infrastructure is good."
Several mayors on the roundtable raised the issue of a lack of high-speed, affordable broadband in rural areas. Walsh says that while Council Bluffs is served with broadband, businesses in his city need remote workers with reliable internet in rural areas. Likewise, mayors in mid-sized communities say they feel like they have been passed over by federal funding for broadband improvements. Axne — who is a member of the House Rural Broadband Task Force — says federal funding will be available to fill in speed and affordability gaps in rural Iowa.
"It's going to be based on unserved first and then underserved," said Axne. "That unserved also means that it needs to be affordable and good speed. If Atlantic is being held captive by a bigger carrier and could be getting better service, there would be an alarm system that that's a community that's being underserved right now."
In addition to addressing specific concerns from mayors, Axne outlined several programs that in the latest COVID-19 relief bill in Congress that would directly benefit local governments. Other mayors participating in the call included Perry Mayor John Andorf, Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie and Clive Mayor Scott Cirksena.