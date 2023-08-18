(Corning-Villisca) -- An organization battling food insecurity in the Southwest Valley School District has been recognized statewide for its work.
Feed the Pack, which provides food to students over the weekend and during school breaks, was recently given the Friend of Education Award by the Iowa State Education Association. Pat Shipley is president of Feed the Pack. She says the seeds for the program were planted in 2017 when they received a $5,000 Lilly Grant to get things started.
"I participated in a program through Duke University that was Foundations in Leadership," said Shipley. "In that program, we assessed community needs and then how those needs might be met and then finally grant writing. That's how it began. We formed a 501-C-3 non-profit and wrote articles of incorporation. It started in the Villisca west campus of Southwest Valley and then during 2019-20, it then started in the east campus of the Southwest Valley School District."
The program is run as two separate, but cooperating, programs that serve the Villisca and Corning campuses of Southwest Valley. The program has also grown to include some community table events and food boxes to help address food insecurity in both the schools and community.
"Food insecurity is a big issue in rural areas," said Shipley. "That's really the topic that we were attempting to address. The boards of the two campuses have a lot of retired educators on them, as well as current educators, so they are the ones that are on the frontline that see the kids that you know they are hungry. We just needed to have a way to address that food insecurity."
Jessica Wilson is vice president of Feed the Pack and president of the east campus group. She says the program is funded mostly on donations.
"Of course, any donations are appreciated," said Wilson. "We also apply for grants if we find them. Those are few and far between, so most of our income comes from local donations from individuals or businesses. It's how we function."
Feed the Pack was nominated for the Friend of Education Award jointly by the Corning and Villisca Education Associations. Blake Anderson is a 7-12 agriculture instructor in the district and serves on the Feed the Pack board and the Corning Education Association board. He says the district's teachers value the work the group does to keep students fed.
"Our Education Association noticed the work that Feed the Pack is doing and wanted to make sure they were recognized at a state level for the impact that they're having on our kids in meeting their basic needs," said Anderson. "The kids are able to succeed here in the classroom as well."
Anyone wishing to donate to the program can contact the group through their Facebook page. Shipley, Wilson and Anderson were recent guests on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear their full interview below.