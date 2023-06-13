(Shenandoah) -- It took teamwork from Shenandoah city department heads to solve problems with Shenandoah's Wilson Aquatic Center.
And, Shenandoah's City Council Tuesday night learned just how close the city came to not having the outdoor pool open this summer. Councilman Kim Swank is liaison with the city's park and recreation board. During his report near the end of the regular meeting, Swank relayed the park board's gratitude to the city's water and wastewater departments for troubleshooting the pool's problems, allowing it to open last Friday.
"They had their biggest pump that does all the recirculation out there go out," said Swank. "And, it was going to take 6 to 8 weeks to fix that thing, and that would have pretty much shut the pool down for the summer. But, thanks to our talented water and wastewater department, they figured a way around it."
However, Swank says the park board is concerned that the 25-year-old pool is reaching the end of its lifespan, and question how many more Band-Aids the facility can withstand. That's why it's calling for the formation of a committee to examine the pool's future.
"The five on the park board think that's too big a job for them," said Swank. "I think they kind of collectively said they would like to see a committee made up to see whether Shenandoah wanted a pool. It's not like the water and sewer plant--it's not a necessity, it is a want. And, it is a costly thing. So, they want to know if the city actually wants one, what kind of pool they want if they want one, where we would put it, and how they would pay for it."
The Wilson Aquatic Center opened in 1998, replacing an older facility that was, at the time, the second-largest pool in Iowa.
In other business, the council unanimously approved the second readings of amendments to city ordinances increasing water and sewer rates. By a 3-to-2 vote, the council rejected a motion to waive the water rate hike's third reading, meaning it will take place at the council's next regular meeting June 27th. No motion was made on waiving the sewer rate adjustment's third reading.
---approved the final disposal of city-owned property located at 300 Sycamore Street and 505 West Valley Avenue to Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center, and authorize Mayor Roger McQueen and City Clerk Karla Gray to execute any and all documents on behalf of the city to complete the property transfer.
---approved a joint participation agreement between the city and Southwest Iowa Planning Council for the Regional Transit System for public transportation in the amount of $5,000.
---approved an agreement between the city and Margo Taylor for the demolition of 204 East Lowell Avenue.
---approved an agreement between the city and Joe Lewis for the demolition of 813 West Nishna Road and 811 West Nishna Road.
---approved an agreement between the city and CL Kinney Incorporated for the demolition of 1213 West Sheridan Avenue.
---set a public hearing for proposed budget amendments for the 2023 fiscal year for the council's June 27th meeting.
---approved the city clerk to publish a notice to solicit bids for the sales of a 1971 AMC Deuce/Fire Truck and 2019 Peterbilt/Rural Tanker Truck.
---approved the city clerk to publish a notice to solicit bids of city-owned lots and/or houses available for purchase by sealed bids.
---approved the annual Citywide Cleanup report, and authorize the city clerk to execute a check for Shenandoah Sanitation for expenses incurred.
---approved a change order on the 2023 Street Improvement Project--a reduction of $ 14,266.08 to Western Engineering Company.
---approved the Eagles Club street closure request from Elm to Maple Streets from 8 a.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday.
---approved the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's street closure request and 4-way stops on the corners of Priest Park for a Star Spangled Shenandoah July 1st.
---ratified and approved rates and salaries for part-time and full-time employees for the city.
---ratified and approved rates and salaries for full-time and part-time employees for the city's fiscal 2024 budget.