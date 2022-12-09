(Creston) -- With the help of a state grant, Southwestern Community College is hoping to provide students with better access to career technical education programs.
The Office of Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced Tuesday $4 million in grants through the Career Academy Incentive Fund -- $1 million of which is going towards the Creston-based community college to establish a new center in Mount Ayr. Lindsay Stoaks, SWCC vice president of instruction, says the college has partnered with the Ringgold County Economic Development Corporation and five school districts in and around Mount Ayr to establish and construct a new facility.
"The project has officially been tagged as the Gold Center, and Southwestern Community College will serve as an educational partner in the project," said Stoaks. "The prospective Gold Center will provide dedicated classroom and lab space to create and expand high-quality career academy programs to develop the workforce, talent pipeline, and prepare high school students for high-skill, in demand careers."
Stoaks says the school was honored to be recognized by the state and given the opportunity to expand its services, with tentative programs to be offered at the new facility, including automotive repair and educational welding technology pathways.
She says the new center could cut down significantly on an access barrier for students in the southern portion of the school's eight-county service area. For example, Stoaks says students from nearly 10 school districts currently attend automotive repair classes at the Creston campus.
"So if we had a high school student from the Mount Ayr, Diagonal, Bedford, Lamoni, or Central Decatur area who wanted to access our Automotive Repair Technology Career Academy, that student would have to be driven or transported and average of 42 miles one way to access that career academy program here in Creston," Stoaks explained. "Once we get this program launched at the prospective Gold Center in Mount Ayr, that student would have to be transported 18 miles one way."
However, Stoaks says the development for the facility, spearheaded by the county economic development corporation and an at-large group of residents, is still in the early design phase.
"So the planning committee is working closely with an architect and engineer to develop rendering and prints for the prospective facility and firm up a location in Mount Ayr for the facility," she said. "So being awarded a Career Academy Incentive Fund grant is a big step forward for the project."
The Mount Ayr, Diagonal, Bedford, Central Decatur, and Lamoni school districts are among the initial participants in the program, which Stoaks adds would likely expand in the future. Other satellite SWCC campuses are currently located in Red Oak and Osceola. Iowa Central Community College, North Scott Community School District, and Northwest Iowa Community College were the other three recipients of the grant dollars.