(Council Bluffs) -- The Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation has awarded its 2022 scholarships for high school seniors.
At its annual recognition event at the Iowa Western Community College Student Center Wednesday, the foundation announced over 135 students received more than $617,000 in scholarships toward their college educations--over a 43% increase from the amount awarded in 2021.
The students represented 25 high schools throughout southwest Iowa with the average award amount totaling $4,575. The awards are also given in partnerships with the Community Foundation of Western Iowa.
For more information about the Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation as a future applicant or prospective donor, visit the foundation's website at www.swiowaeducationalfoundation.org.
A full list of the recipients is available below: