UPDATED: 10:24 A.M. February 11th, 2021
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah customers of SWIFT Services now have their phone services back.
SWIFT officials say services have been restored following an outage impacting residents and numerous entities, including Shenandoah City Hall and Shenandoah Medical Clinic. No word on what caused Thursday morning's outage.
ORIGINAL STORY: 9:02 A.M. February 11th, 2021
(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah residents and businesses may be having trouble with their phone lines this morning.
Officials at SWIFT Services in Shenandoah confirm an outage in the community. No reason for the outage was given. Company officials say technicians are working on the problem, and are hoping to restore services as soon as possible.
Shenandoah City Hall and Shenandoah Medical Center are among the entities impacted by the outage. City officials say anyone who needs to contact the city should email jessica@shenandoahiowa.net.
Shenandoah Medical Center, meanwhile, has two phone numbers available for patients to call at this time. For emergencies, call 712-246-3261, and scheduling, call 712-246-2241.