(Red Oak) -- Southwest Iowa Planning Council officials are laying the groundwork for a comprehensive plan update in Red Oak.
During a workshop session this week, SWIPCO Executive Director John McCurdy updated the Red Oak City Council on multiple items regarding a roughly one-year assessment of the city's comprehensive plan. The council approved the $20,000 contract with SWIPCO last month. Developing and utilizing the comprehensive plan is encouraged by state law to provide a long-term view of the respective communities' future -- including topics such as infrastructure and transportation. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says McCurdy also says other initiatives such as the Community Heart and Soul program fits well to seek public input on the direction of the community.
"That engagement process will also help us build upon some of the participants that will be involved in this moving forward," said Silvius. "He also mentioned the housing study that we have and that group met Thursday for their last meeting and they're recommendations to the city council and final report will be coming in the next month, I anticipate. So, those will be actionable items that will be included in this comprehensive plan."
The current legal document for Red Oak is nearly 20 years old. Silvius says McCurdy informed the council the process could include anywhere from three-to-five public meetings. Additionally, the city is currently in the process of formulating a steering committee.
"Which will be around seven or so, or even more, particular participants that will include individuals from our planning and zoning commission, several people from our city council," she said. "And I anticipate some from the housing (committee), someone from economic development, and possibly a couple others."
SWIPCO officials have also touted that seeking public input in the process could open up more grant opportunities in the future for the city. Silvius added McCurdy estimates the process could be complete in under a year.
"He actually said that he would like to see us be finished up by the end of next summer," said Silvius. "That would be my hope to is that we can get this done and be ready to start moving forward with some actual planning next year at this time. So, hopefully this will all come together nice and smoothly."
The program is expected to ramp up over the winter months.