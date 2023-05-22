(KMAland) -- The Southwest Iowa Transit Agency is bringing back its ‘Summer Fun Bus.’
The Summer Fun Bus serves as a safe and reliable way for children to get around to various activities during summer vacation, according to SWITA director Mark Lander.
“It’s pretty much a taxi for kids,” Lander said. “It’s a really good way to get kids to and from summer camps and the library and the swimming pool, wherever they need to go.”
The Summer Fun Bus will run in five different KMAland towns:Atlantic, Glenwood, Harlan, Red Oak and Shenandoah. Routes will begin at 7 A.M. every morning and end at 5 P.M.
“It gets quite a bit [of traffic],” Lander said. “We do around 1,500 rides a year on the Summer Fun Bus, which is a fairly solid number.”
The SWITA Summer Fun Bus will begin service the day after the last day of school in its respective communities, and will stop running on the first day of the 2023 fall semester.
To register, visit swita.com/summer-fun-bus/, email swita@swipco.org or call 712-243-2518.
Click below to hear the full interview with Lander from the KMA Morning Show.