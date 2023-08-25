(Hastings) -- One of the newest centers in Southwest Iowa planning to provide career academy programming is showcasing its facility late next week.
The Southwest Iowa Technical Career Hub, or SWITCH, is set to hold an open house Thursday as part of the Mills County Chamber Business and Brews series. Based at the current East Mills Elementary School in Hastings, the CTE-based center will provide training for students in the East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Glenwood, Griswold, Sidney, and Stanton school districts in several technical fields. SWITCH Executive Director Kattie Lewis says the open house will primarily focus on the academy's service technology classroom.
"This'll be a business oriented, collaborative environment where students will come and receive guidance and coaching so that they can sit with business partners and work with them to develop those partnerships that will grow into what they will do here at SWITCH as juniors and seniors," said Lewis. "I liken to learning how to shoot a free throw, the more muscle memory they get from practicing those skills is what's going to develop them."
Funding for the classroom primarily came through a $30,000 Mills County Community grant. Lewis adds she has already begun similar coaching and educational opportunities with East Mills students.
"This past school year, I worked with East Mills 9th grade business and 5th and 6th grade TAG students to create a business card with me--that was a problem that I had and they were going to give a deliverable which was the professional business card," Lewis explained. "They were offered coaching and feedback all the way through the process and then at they end they presented the business cards to me and we chose which one would be my official business card."
Programming in industrial maintenance, health care, construction technology and heating, and venting and air conditioning or HVAC are also planned for the center. Lewis says they look forward to showcasing parts of the center to the community, which was made possible by East Mills School District voters passing a $22 million bond issue in September 2021.
"With the trust and vision that the East Mills School District and the community thought of when we passed the bond to upgrade to a K-through-12 facility and find a solution to an empty building that would be here and create a career technical education vision," she said, "to have it become a reality is an amazing way for us to pay back to the community for their trust."
Plans call for opening the facility in the fall of 2024--the same time that East Mills students are expected to begin attending the new pre-K-12 facility in Malvern converted from the junior-senior high school. Lewis made her comments on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Show." You can hear the full interview below: