(Shenandoah) -- Iowa's longest-running local theatre organization is raising the curtain on its new-look venue.
Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association Wednesday morning saluted the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group with a ribbon-cutting ceremony honoring recent renovations at the Park Playhouse. Money contributed to the SWITG board of director's fundraising campaign provided for not only replacement of the playhouse's seats, but other projects, as well. SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell paid tribute to SWITG for not only the renovations, but for what it's contributed to the community and the region.
"Since 1957, the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group, mostly in this facility that I still call the Rose Garden--which shows you how dated I am--have put on an incredible array of amateur entertainment," said Connell. "This facility and the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group are not only a treasure for the city of Shenandoah, they're a treasure for all of southwest Iowa."
Fundraising efforts launched in 2019 provided for installation of 135 new seats. SWITG Treasurer Shawn Munsinger says the previous seats from the old Page Theater had been in place for more than 20 years.
"We started a campaign, and asked for $60,000, to renovates the seats and the flooring," said Munsinger. "That would include some wiring--because we have aisle wiring on the end seats. It would also include name plates that would go on the seats for anyone that would purchase a seat."
Funding left over from the campaign provided for renovation of the playhouse's lobby and restrooms. SWITG Vice President Jeff Hiser says the campaign was successful despite a shutdown of productions due to COVID-19.
"We raised the majority of the money during the pandemic--when we weren't even on stage," said Hiser. "That just goes to show you what kind of support this theater has. Nobody's paid, everyone's welcome. There's a lot of hours put in just so when you come, that you feel at home, that you feel welcome, with outstanding actors and actresses and technical people."
Seat sponsorships are still available for purchase for $235. In addition, tickets are still available for the second weekend of SWITG's current production, "Junie B. Jones: the Musical." Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon at 2. You can call 712-246-1061 for reservations. More information is available from the SWITG website.