Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.