(Shenandoah) -- Some KMAland students are receiving a crash course in theater arts this week.
They're participants in the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group's annual summer kids camp. Students in grades K-through-8 are rehearsing for performances of the Disney classic, "Beauty and the Beast Jr." Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon at 2 at the Park Playhouse in Shenandoah. Julie Murren is the camp director. Murren tells KMA News the camp's numbers continue to grow each year.
"We've got two groups of students--a kindergarten through 3rd grade group in the morning, and a 4th through 8th grade group in the afternoon," said Murren. "All of those kids--about 45 of them--are going to be onstage all together at certain points in the show."
Murren says one of the camp's objectives is to spur interest in local theatre among young people.
"Our community theatre is active and well loved in the community," she said. "But, you know, at some point, you have to think about the future, and these kids are the future of our community theatre. We're just trying to instill a love for performance, and a love for arts and expression."
Murren says theatre participation also instills not only expression, but also confidence and a work ethic. She adds campers also create friendships.
"In this program, people have met kids they would have never talked to before," said Murren. "They're developing friendships with people that they may have never met, or played with them at recess, or had a conversation with them. It gives kids a chance to branch out, and create a new family."
To ease some of the challenge of pulling a production together in five days, Murren says students auditioned for parts weeks ahead of this year's camp.
"Normally, on the first day of camp," she said, "we will have kids audition for the rolls they would like, and by the end of the first day of camp, they know what role they're going to play. But this year, we decided this is such a challenge, and kids are so busy, we wanted to give them an opportunity to really have a chance to learn their lines. So, we had our auditions ahead of time, and we cast the play several weeks ago, so everybody knew what part they were going to play before they came."
Admission is $5 per person. Parents and family members were given first access to tickets. But, reservations for the general public are available by calling the Park Playhouse box office at 712-246-1061.