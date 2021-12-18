(Shenandoah) – After three cancellations due to electrical issues, the show must go on Sunday at the Park Playhouse.
The Southwest Iowa Theatre Group has scheduled two performances of “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play,” at 2 and 5 p.m. Performances scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings were canceled because of power outages associated with Wednesday’s severe storms. Power was restored to the Park Playhouse Saturday afternoon.
All seats are $10, with proceeds defraying medical expenses of Tim Barr, a retired Shenandoah city employee and longtime SWITG actor. A dessert bar precedes the first performance at 1 p.m.
Other performances of “A Christmas Carol” could be scheduled later.