(Shenandoah) -- One of the staples of American theatre is getting new life in Shenandoah the next two weekends.
Final preparations are underway for the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group's production of "Arsenic and Old Lace." Performances are this Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon at 2, then next Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Park Playhouse's Stan Orton stage in Shenandoah. Jeff Hiser directs this revival of the Joseph Kesselring classic. Hiser tells KMA News watching the 1940's movie version inspired him to direct this play.
"I usually read through different plays," said Hiser, "and then I look to see what's maybe been done or not done for a while. This is one that had not been produced here since 1970, possibly since then. I loved the movie Cary Grant, and so I thought, 'what a better time than now to bring it back to life?'"
'Arsenic and Old Lace' centers upon two sisters, Abby and Martha Brewster, played by Deb Martin and Dr. Rebecca Rose, respectively. Hiser says the two ladies have a deep, dark secret.
"Aunt Martha and Aunt Abby have made elderberry wine--but they give it a little extra touch, you would say," he said. "When gentlemen come to visit, they have the wine, but they never leave."
Matt Orton portrays their nephew, Mortimer Brewster, who discovers what his aunts are doing. For Matt, the role is a challenge.
"This is my first lead-size role," said Matt. "And, I find that there's a lot of lines, and it's really easy to get them out of order."
Also appearing is Chelsea Pope as Mortimer's love interest, Elaine Harper. Pope says audiences will enjoy the production.
"I'll say it's definitely funny," said Pope. "There's parts in there where it's hard for me to keep a straight face. There's lot of chaos going on, and Elaine gets thrown in the middle of ti. Chaos ensues."
"Arsenic and Old Lace" also marks the return of Matt's father, Stan Orton to the SWITG stage as Mr. Gibbs. Other cast members include Shawn Aquino as Teddy Brewster, Tim Furst as Jonathan Brewster, Mace Hensen as Reverand Dr. Harper, Tommy Hanna as Officer Brophy, Jessica Prins as Officer Kline, John Henderson as Officer O'Hara, Pastor David Clark as Lieutenant Rooney, and Pete Francis as Mr. Witherspoon. For ticket reservations, call the Park Playhouse Box Office at 712-246-1061 or email switg@switg.org. More information is available from the SWITG website.