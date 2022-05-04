(Shenandoah) -- KMAland's longest running local theatre organization has a real "whodunnit" on its hands.
Eight actors make up the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group's cast of "The Mousetrap" taking the Park Playhouse's Stan Orton stage the next two weekends. Performances are this Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2, and the following Friday through Sunday at the same showtimes. Jeff Hiser and Sue Rodgers are co-directors of this stage adaptation of the famed Agatha Christie novel. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show," Hiser says the main plot centers around some snowbound individuals--and a murderer on the loose.
"Seven strangers are stuck in a snow storm inside Monkswell Manor," said Hiser. "Someone has already been murdered in London, and someone has been murdered in the manor, as well."
Rodgers directed two previous murder mysteries for SWITG--"Prescription Murder" in 2015 and "Dial M for Murder" in 2016.
"I kind of have a fondness for that genre," said Rogers. "It's been a few years ago. So, when I had an opportunity to direct 'The Mousetrap,' I kind of jumped at it."
Reservations are available by calling the Park Playhouse box office at 712-246-1061. You can hear the full interview with Jeff Hiser and Sue Rogers here: