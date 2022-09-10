(Shenandoah) – Iowa’s longest-running community theater celebrated a banner year Saturday evening.
Approximately 65 people attended the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group’s annual meeting and awards banquet at the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah. It was a big night for SWITG’s production of “Junie B. Jones.” The spring musical received the best production award for the 2021-22 season. Director Pam Lewis praised her cast for their efforts.
“It wasn’t a group of individuals – it was an ensemble,” said Lewis. “Everybody fed off each other. They helped each other. If there were struggles, they just picked each other up, and off they went.”
Lewis, herself, received the best bit performance award for her role in “The Rubber Room.” Julie Murren, who played the title role in “Junie B Jones,” was named best actress. Murren, who served as SWITG board president for 2021-22, tells KMA News the theatre organization enjoyed an amazing season.
“Ever since the closure of many businesses for COVID-19,” said Murren, “we have come back stronger than we ever have. We came back with lots of donations from patrons, and did some renovations in our building. We came back with lots of offerings for adults and kids, alike. This season was a banner year, for sure.”
In addition to productions such as “The Rubber Room” and “The Mousetrap,” SWITG also offered the youth production of “The Lion King Jr.,” as well as the highly-successful summer children’s theatre camp.
“We’ve had the most kids in a junior production that we’ve ever had, with 38 kids in ‘The Lion King Jr.’” said Murren. “We had 48 kids in our theatre camp this year, which is the most we’ve ever had. And, we had record-breaking ticket sales for all of our productions this year.”
Though theatergoers have options in bigger cities like Omaha or Kansas City for entertainment, Murren says it’s important to support the home talent at the Park Playhouse’s Stan Orton Stage.
“Right here in southwest Iowa,” said Murren, “there is an amazing amount of talent. You know, all of our actors and our directors, they all have something different to bring to the table. And, you might just discover somebody has a talent you never knew they had. You might your dentist get up there on the stage. You might see the teacher you had in school get up on stage. And, you might get up there, yourself.”
Two of Murren’s fellow “Junie B. Jones” cast members also snared acting awards: Megan Beery for best supporting actress and Dean Adkins for best supporting actor. In addition, Tommy Hanna was named best actor for his role in “The Mousetrap.” And, John Henderson was this year’s SWITG service award recipients. Attendees also received previews of the theatre group’s productions scheduled for the 2022-23 season: “Farce of Habit,” “Nuncrackers,” Arsenic and Old Lace,” “Grease” and “Forever Plaid.”