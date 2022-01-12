(Shenandoah) -- The Southwest Iowa Theater Group is hosting its first-annual theater day camp on Monday.
Jill Gandy with the Southwest Iowa Theater Group joined the KMA Morning Show recently to discuss what kids who attend will be doing.
Gandy says this gives parents a place to bring their kids since Monday is a school holiday.
“We are holding a theater day camp,” Gandy said. “This is actually the first time that the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group has hosted a day camp for kids in our community. And this is just going to give kids somewhere constructive and empowering to be on a day out of school and provide childcare for parents that are working. This event is also open to any of the homeschooling families in our community. And all the students eligible for this theater day camp should be in 3rd-6th grade.”
Gandy says it's a chance for kids to embrace acting and theater.
“Kids will play theater and improv games that are going to sharpen and help develop acting skills, plus are silly and fun. They're going to creatively work as a team to put on reader's theater storybook plays that they'll perform for each other,” Gandy said. “There won't be a performance for parents or the community to attend. This is more like a workshop. They're going to learn about the audition process. And at the end of the day, they're going to get a sneak peek into SWITG junior summer musical Lion King Jr.”
The camp will take place from 8 AM - 3 PM on Monday. The cost to register is $30 and, the camp is only open for 30 students. To sign-up or find out more information visit SWITG.org.