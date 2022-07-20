(Shenandoah) -- Young, aspiring actors will have the opportunity to learn from a pair of industry professionals.
From August 1-5, the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group is hosting a physical theater workshop. Students will learn various techniques over the course of the program, and be able to present everything they've learned through original scenes. Iris Seaman is a teaching artist and performer in Philadelphia and will be one of the workshop's instructors. She says they've prepared a full lineup for the upcoming days.
"We'll be doing some improv scenes," said Seaman. "So, we're going to create some scenes together, do some games, and activities. What's so exciting is that the students get to create it themselves. In the workshop, we'll get to hone a couple of those pieces. So by the end when parents and family and friends come, hopefully they'll be seeing something that really is delightful."
The physical theater workshop is meant to help expose students to a different form of performance art. Instead of working with a set script, actors are encouraged into movement and interaction to create their own scenes. Devin Preston -- a performer and workshop instructor -- says they really want to grow kids' abilities to think outside the box.
"It's an actor-based form of creation, so the actors really have a lot of input into what they're performing," said Preston. "We love to teach that to kids because it gives them sort of a different mode to make performance in."
Students from grades 6-12 will be able to participate in the workshop. They'll be split into two groups consisting of grades 6-8 and 9-12. With so many young students joining the theater and productions, SWITG Board President Julie Murren says it's exciting to be able to provide them additional opportunities to shine.
"That's pretty cool to provide an opportunity like that, and so we're pretty grateful to Paul [Seaman] and Bev [Jones] who approached our board a couple months ago and said they'd like to bring these experiences to Shenandoah," said Murren.
Each session is open to 15 students each. The cost to enroll is $120 per student, with a decreased rate of $50 a student for those in the same family. For more information about SWITG's physical theater workshop, call 712-204-0974. You can hear the full interview below.