(Shenandoah) -- Some KMAland performers are presenting a legendary holiday production in a different form next weekend.
The Southwest Iowa Theatre Group recaptures the Golden Age of Radio with "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play." Performances are next Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and next Sunday afternoon at 2 at the Park Playhouse's Stan Orton Stage in Shenandoah. Julie Murren is SWITG board president, and the production's director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Murren says this version of the Charles Dickens classic is presented as a live 1940's radio production--complete with sound effects and commercials featuring local sponsors.
"When you see the characters on the stage," said Murren, "you won't be seeing them dress up like Charles Dickens-era characters. You'll be seeing them as 1940's radio personalities. They will be voicing all of the different characters."
Murren says the cast of 16 includes 11 voice actors portraying 42 different parts.
"We have a very diverse cast of all ages," she said. "We have a couple of kids that are playing all the kids' parts. Then, we have adults playing the adult roles, as well. In addition to that, we have a live sound effects team. We have an accompanist, a stage manager that are all radio personalities, as well as kids listening at home to the story of 'A Christmas Carol.'"
Murren says the production is a benefit for Tim Barr. A former Shenandoah city employee, Barr has been a mainstay on the SWITG stage, not only appearing in several productions, but also serving as the organization's president, vice president and as a board member.
"All of the proceeds from our production are going to go to medical expenses, as he was recently diagnosed with leukemia," said Murren, "and just went through an extensive medical journey with a stem cell transplant."
No advance tickets are available for "A Christmas Carol." All seats are $10. A silent auction will be held at each performance. In addition, a soup supper takes place prior to the performances Thursday through Saturday evenings from 5:45 to 7 p.m. for a free will offering. There's also a dessert bar before the Sunday performance from 1-to-1:45 p.m. More information is available from the SWITG website. You can hear the full interview with Julie Murren here: