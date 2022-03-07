(Shenandoah) -- Some KMAland residents aren't acting their ages.
That's because they're cast members of the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group's production of "Junie B. Jones: the Musical," taking the Park Playhouse's Stan Orton stage the next two weekends. Based on the popular children's book series, "Junie B. Jones" features a cast of 10 adults reverting to their childhood years. Julie Murren portrays the title role. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Murren says she asked Pam Lewis to direct the play because she loved the books growing up.
"I saw it at the Des Moines Playhouse about 10 years ago," said Murren. "Being an elementary teacher, it's a book series that I'm really familiar with--and it's a fan favorite, as they say. So, I thought I would check it out. I just thought the characters were very lively, the set was very colorful, and I just thought it was always intriguing to me to see adults play kids--and that's always fun to do."
Lewis says "Junie B. Jones" is the musical story of a young girl trying to survive the early elementary years.
"The school year that we're in in the musical is her 1st grade year," said Lewis, "and that her parents give her a journal to start out the school year. And so, the story evolves around everything that happens, and that she writes down in this journal--her first day of school, her meeting her old friend Lucille, who is no longer her best friend, because Lucille has taken up with Camille and Chenille--the Twins. And, it just goes on and on from there."
Lewis says acting like children is a big challenge for the cast.
"Sometimes, they forget to not be themselves when get they on stage," she said. "They develop a walk, and they develop a talk, and all of sudden--'oh, yeah, I'm supposed to do that.' So, they have to come right back into it. But, overall, I think they're having a blast revisiting what their 1st grade year might have been like."
Performances take place this Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon at 2, followed by next Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the same times. Reservations are accepted by calling the SWITG box office at 712-246-1061. More information is available on the SWITG website.
You can hear the interview in its entirety here: