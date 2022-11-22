(Shenandoah) -- It's a Christmas program with divine intervention.
Preparations continue for the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group production of "Nuncrackers," which takes the Park Playhouse's Stan Orton stage next month. Based on the "Nunsense" series of plays, "Nuncrackers" centers around the Sisters of Hoboken, who decide to stage their own Christmas special on public access cable TV--complete with music, dancing, kids and complete chaos. Director Pam Lewis says "Nuncrackers" takes a big cast.
"There are 24 in the cast--eight children and 16 adults," said Lewis. "And then, three in the band, and lights and two stage managers--so, yeah, we've got a great group of people."
Belinda Debolt, who plays sister Mary Hubert, says cast members have rehearsed for the past three months.
"We've been at it since September," said Debolt. "'We've had to maneuver around some other big things happening in the community, but it's worked out fine. We have quite a few characters--and I'm not talking about the actual characters, I'm talking about the actors and the players. We all have a really good time together. We tone it down some times, but Pam puts up with us."
Speaking of characters, Angie Trowbridge plays Sister Mary Leo, a tutu-wearing nun.
"I've loved every minute of it," said Trowbridge. "Yes, there are some challenges when it comes to singing different parts, and singing harmonies--especially when there's a gloria that's only like three measures long, and you have to hit that note right away. But, the choreography's been a lot of fun."
Anchoring this group of flying nuns is Mother Superior herself, Sister Mary Regina, played by Jan Cloepfil, who says this production will stir the emotions.
"It's touching, it's really hilarious," said Cloepfil. "The words of the songs, and just the little scenes and acts, it's really fun. I think the audience will really have a good time."
"Nuncrackers" takes place at the Park Playhouse in Shenandoah December 2, 3 and 4 and December 9, 10 and 11. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday afternoons at 5. All seats are $10. SWITG season tickets will not be accepted. For reservations call the Park Playhouse Box Office at 712-246-1061.