(Clarinda) -- Some Southwest Regional Water District customers will be without water for a time Tuesday.
Water district officials announce that repairs on an 8-inch value located a half-mile south of Clarinda take place Tuesday. In order to complete the repairs, controlled depressurization of the 8-inch water line will be required. All Southwest Regional Water District customers located in East River, Buchanan and Nebraska Townships in Page County, and Dallas, Mason and Polk Townships in Taylor County will be without water from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will be a controlled repair, and will not require a boil order.
Anyone with questions or concerns about their water service should contact the Southwest Regional Water District offices at 1-800-579-8068 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.