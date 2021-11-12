(Tabor) -- After a several-month delay, Tabor residents are finally celebrating the completion of the city's new public library.
Dedication ceremonies were scheduled this (Friday) afternoon for the Lakin Library and Envisioning Center. Opened earlier this week, the new 7,000 square-foot facility replaces the previous 1,000 square-foot structure constructed in 1860. Library Director Dawn Miller tells KMA News the new building includes more space and amenities for patrons.
"We weren't able to do any of our programming hardly in the old library," said Miller. "We had to do it in other buildings in the city. Now, we get to do everything in our own library. We have a commercial kitchen, so now we'll be able to serve meals to the kids in the summertime with the summer library programs. We have a big programming room or hub, which is also like a community room that can be rented out with the kitchen. It has a 75-inch television, and all the things you need for doing any kind of presentations."
Other attractions include a maker-space spot for STEM-related programming, a fireplace area, and sections for children and teens.
"We have a children's room and a teen room specifically for them," she said. "Then, an area that's changed out each month. It's a hands-on learning area for kids in the library, and then DVDs, a genealogy and local history area, then our regular fiction, nonfiction, large prints and audios for the adults, and kids."
Forty percent of the $1.7 million project's cost was covered by a grant from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation--hence the library's renaming. Miller says other funding came from a variety of sources.
"We also had the Iowa West Foundation as a big donor," said Miller, "and the city of Tabor. We had Enhanced Iowa, the Ralph Carl Foundation and the Tabor Development Corporation. Elizabeth Swanson left money for us years ago that has been in a CD waiting for the new library. The Roy J. Carver Charity Trust and Peter Kiewit (Foundation) are some of our biggest donors."
Other funding came from MidAmerican Energy, Black Hills Energy and numerous donations from local residents. Miller says only a $22,000 loan was necessary to cover the remaining costs.
Dedication ceremonies take place at the library at 5 this (Friday) afternoon, with an open house scheduled from 4-to-6 p.m.