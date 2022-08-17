(Tabor) -- A Tabor man faces multiple charges following an arrest on Sunday.
According to the Tabor Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop shortly before midnight on Sunday.
Upon investigation, it was determined the vehicle’s driver – 50-year-old Brian Robert Vanderpool of Tabor – was driving on a suspended license. Vanderpool was arrested for driving while suspended.
Vanderpool admitted he was also in possession of methamphetamine and was subsequently charged with possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine, failure to affix a tax stamp and driving while suspended.
Vanderpool is being held on $100,000 bond.